Washington County agencies conduct joint active assailant training

Multiple emergency response agencies participated in a joint active assailant training exercise at Roulhac Middle School. The training, organized by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), marked the first time all local emergency entities in the county collaborated in a unified scenario-based drill.

Participating agencies included WCSO, WCSO SWAT, Chipley Police Department, Chipley Fire Department, Washington County EMS, the WCSO Explorers program, and the Washington County Emergency Management Division.

Emergency responders participate in a tactical sweep during an active assailant simulation held at Roulhac Middle School. The joint exercise involved members of WCSO, Chipley Police Department, and other local agencies





According to officials, the purpose of the training was to simulate real-world crisis conditions and improve coordination among law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management personnel in the event of an active assailant situation. The scenario allowed participants to practice tactical response procedures, communication protocols, and multi-agency coordination under pressure.

EMS personnel transport a mock casualty while officers secure the hallway during the countywide active assailant training.



While active assailant training has been conducted in the past, this exercise marked the first time such a drill included all major emergency response divisions in Washington County. The exercise was part of a broader emphasis on inter-agency collaboration and preparedness.

Sheriff Kevin Crews, who has led WCSO since 2017, stated that the recent merger between Washington County Emergency Management and the sheriff’s office is expected to streamline emergency notifications to the State Warning Point and improve overall efficiency during critical incidents.

No incidents were reported during the training. The event was closed to the public and supervised by law enforcement and safety personnel.