Vernon man in custody for child abuse.

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL; June 30, 2025)-A Vernon man is in custody and

facing aggravated child abuse charges for cruelty towards a 5-year-old child.

38-year-old, Adam Wayne Wilson has been arrested on allegations of

aggravated child abuse following a recent investigation conducted by the

Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident that occurred on June 24, 2025, was confirmed by X-ray findings

and revealed the extent of the child’s injuries

Wilson was arrested in Washington County on June 26, 2025, on an outstanding

warrant out of Bay County, during a traffic stop and held in the Washington

County Jail. While Wilson was in custody at the Jail, he had a discussion with the

child’s mom where he took full responsibility for what happened stating that he

“grabbed the child” and “jerked” her shirt.

Wilson is in custody in the Bay County Jail and will be extradited back to WC to

face his charges here.

