Vernon man in custody for child abuse.

By Staff Report Jul 1, 2025 0 Comments

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL; June 30, 2025)-A Vernon man is in custody and
facing aggravated child abuse charges for cruelty towards a 5-year-old child.
38-year-old, Adam Wayne Wilson has been arrested on allegations of
aggravated child abuse following a recent investigation conducted by the
Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident that occurred on June 24, 2025, was confirmed by X-ray findings
and revealed the extent of the child’s injuries
Wilson was arrested in Washington County on June 26, 2025, on an outstanding
warrant out of Bay County, during a traffic stop and held in the Washington
County Jail. While Wilson was in custody at the Jail, he had a discussion with the
child’s mom where he took full responsibility for what happened stating that he
“grabbed the child” and “jerked” her shirt.
Wilson is in custody in the Bay County Jail and will be extradited back to WC to
face his charges here.

By Staff Report

