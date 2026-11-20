The Washington County School Board held its annual reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, November 17 following a swearing-in ceremony for newly elected and returning board members.

Washington County Judge Colby Peel administered the Oath of Office to newly elected District 1 board member Sabrina Woods and returning board members Will “Tonka” Taylor, District 4, and Cheryl Williams, District 5.

Following the ceremony, the board convened its annual reorganizational meeting and approved a motion to appoint Milton Brown as Board Chair and Cheryl Williams as Vice Chair.

The board additionally voted to maintain its regular meeting schedule, continuing to convene at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of each month throughout 2027.

Board members also approved the school board member salary rate as prescribed by the State of Florida. The annual salary for the 2026-27 fiscal year was set at $35,122, an increase from the current salary of $34,960. The salary recommendation was provided by the Florida Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research for Washington County School District board members.

Additionally, the board approved a motion to retain Matthew Fuqua and Clay Milton as the school board’s attorneys for the 2026-27 term. Under the agreement, the board will pay a monthly retainer of $1,000. Legal services will be billed at $200 per hour for attorney time, $150 per hour for law clerk time, $150 per hour for paralegal time, and $75 per hour for staff time. All services will be billed in quarter-hour increments, and any regular or special meeting will be billed a minimum of one hour.

The next regular meeting of the Washington County School Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, December 14.

Washington County Judge Colby Peel administers the Oath of Office to District 5 School Board member Cheryl Williams during the Washington County School Board’s swearing-in ceremony on November 17. [CONTRIBUTED]

Will “Tonka” Taylor takes the Oath of Office from Washington County Judge Colby Peel to represent District 4 on the Washington County School Board during a ceremony held November 17. [CONTRIBUTED]

Newly elected District 1 School Board member Sabrina Woods takes the Oath of Office from Washington County Judge Colby Peel. [CONTRIBUTED]