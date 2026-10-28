Chipley, Vernon golfers advance to regional tournament

Left to right are Vernon High School Coach Russell Stafford, Vernon golfer Jesse Lagman, Chipley golfer Bo Corbin and Chipley High School Coach Alex Webb. [CONTRIBUTED]

Golfers from both Chipley and Vernon high schools have advanced to regional competition following the 1A District 2 Golf Tournament held in Marianna.

For Vernon High School, Jesse Lagman qualified in the boys division, while Braylee Leavins qualified in the girls division.

Chipley High School will be represented by golfers Bo Corbin and Olivia Brown, who both qualified for regional play. School officials also recognized Coach Alex Webb for his dedication to the Tigers golf program throughout the season.

Chipley golfer Olivia Brown (left) is pictured with Chipley High School Coach Alex Webb. [CONTRIBUTED]



Vernon golfer Braylee Leavins (right) is pictured with Vernon High School Coach Russell Stafford. [CONTRIBUTED]