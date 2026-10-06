Chipley man sentenced to 30 years for 2024 manslaughter

Kyle Michael Porter, 26, of Chipley, was sentenced Oct. 6 to 30 years in the Florida Department of Corrections after being convicted of manslaughter with a firearm in the 2024 shooting death of Randy Joseph Lynn.

A Chipley man convicted of manslaughter with a firearm in connection with a 2024 fatal shooting was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in state prison.

Kyle Michael Porter, 26, appeared in Washington County court Tuesday, October 6, where Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson imposed the 30-year sentence. Porter was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm following a jury trial in September.

The case stems from the April 27, 2024, shooting death of Randy Joseph Lynn of Panama City at Diamond Head Lake.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Porter, Lynn and another individual had gathered at Porter’s residence for a day of fishing and socializing when an altercation occurred. During the confrontation, Porter produced a firearm and fired, striking Lynn. Lynn later died from his injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the shooting, which resulted in Porter’s arrest in June 2024 and subsequent manslaughter charge.

Following the presentation of evidence and testimony during the September trial, jurors found Porter guilty of manslaughter with a firearm. Assistant State Attorney Meagan Ford prosecuted the case on behalf of the State Attorney’s Office.

In announcing the sentencing, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office commended Ford for her work in presenting the case and pursuing justice in connection with Lynn’s death.

Porter will serve his 30-year sentence in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.