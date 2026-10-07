Cottondale man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, firearms

A Cottondale man was arrested Monday evening after a traffic stop in Washington County led deputies to the discovery of multiple firearms, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. October 6, WCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop near Rock Hill Church Road and Rock Circle. The driver was identified as 40-year-old James Michael Drummond of Cottondale.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a firearm inside the vehicle while speaking with Drummond and asked him to step out. Deputies reported detecting the odor of suspected narcotics coming from the vehicle as Drummond exited.

Investigators allege Drummond also dropped a clear plastic wrapper containing a green leafy substance and then attempted to conceal the wrapper by placing it in the bed of the vehicle while denying he had dropped it.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Drummond then attempted to re-enter the vehicle, where deputies had previously observed the firearm. When deputies attempted to prevent him from doing so, Drummond allegedly became agitated, displayed aggressive behavior and resisted deputies as they detained him.

A WCSO K-9 was subsequently deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, according to the agency.

Deputies searched the vehicle and reported finding several firearms, a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle inside the center console.

Drummond was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.

According to WCSO, Drummond faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges are allegations, and Drummond is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.