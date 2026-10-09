Washington County approves extension for Industrial Park grant project

Washington County commissioners approved an 18-month extension Monday, October 5, for a grant-funded project at the county industrial park.

Washington County commissioners approved an 18-month extension Monday, October 5, for a grant-funded project at the county industrial park.

The action was taken during a public hearing concerning Project Gantry. The county also approved an updated budget for the project.

Executive Director for the Economic Development Council, Tony Daniels told commissioners the project has gone through a lengthy approval process and that the plans were completed Friday. The plans will now be submitted to the Florida Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Administration for final approval.

“We’re as of Friday, the plans were done,” Daniels said. “This is the last piece to finish this up hopefully.”

The project is 100% grant funded and includes infrastructure work at the industrial park, including railroad, water and natural gas improvements.

The work is being done in preparation for American Civil to take possession of property on the northern end of the industrial park. Daniels said using the company’s jobs to activate the grants will also allow the county to extend infrastructure farther into the park.

The goal, he said, is to have more of the industrial park finished and closer to being ready for future businesses.

Commissioners asked about the railroad spur, and Daniels confirmed the project includes that work.

The grant is based on job creation and provides approximately $35,000 per job. Daniels initially told commissioners 55 jobs were required but corrected the number to 51.

Those jobs can include positions connected to the company’s operations, including transportation jobs. Daniels said delivery drivers and material and rock truck drivers could count if they fall under the participating company’s umbrella.

As the industrial park grows, the county could seek additional grant funding based on additional job creation.

Daniels said the 18-month extension will give the county time to continue developing the park and seek additional funding.

The participating party has an agreement with the county and has a lease in place for the property.

Commissioners were also reminded that the grant includes a clawback provision. If the required jobs are not created or other grant requirements are not met, the county could be responsible for repaying the money to the state.

No one spoke during the public hearing.

Commissioners then approved the requested budget and 18-month extension by unanimous vote.