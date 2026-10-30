Washington County woman arrested on child neglect charge

A call to a local school led to the arrest of 29-year-old Angela Jade Anderson of Washington County on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.

School staff reported that Anderson called and asked whether her 6-year-old daughter was in attendance. When staff confirmed the child was not at school and had not ridden the bus, Anderson stated that the child was missing.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Anderson’s residence on Pleasant Hill, where they made contact with Anderson and the child. According to the sheriff’s office, while waiting for Anderson to exit the residence, investigators observed her staggering, stumbling, and nearly falling, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. During an attempted interview, Anderson reportedly sat on the ground, then lay down and attempted to go back to sleep.

According to statements from family members, Anderson had earlier been found passed out on a couch. When questioned, she reportedly did not recall calling the school and did not know where her daughter was. The child was later found playing inside the home.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.