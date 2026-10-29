Community welcomes Harvest Learning Center with ribbon cutting

Jessica Glawson, center, is joined by family, friends, local officials, and community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating Harvest Learning Center on October 28 in Chipley. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Community members gathered Wednesday, October 28 to celebrate Harvest Learning Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Founded by educator Jessica Glawson, Harvest Learning Center was established to provide additional educational opportunities for families in Washington County. With more than 15 years of experience in education, Glawson launched Harvest Educational Services, LLC in 2025, initially supporting homeschooling families before expanding into a learning center focused on student enrichment and educational guidance.

Glawson was joined by family, friends, and colleagues for the ceremony, along with local elected officials and representatives of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 1370 Jackson Avenue in Chipley, the center offers small-group instruction led by certified teachers, homeschool support services, a curriculum lending library, summer camps, and resources designed to help families make informed educational decisions while creating meaningful learning opportunities for students.

Community members attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony had an opportunity to tour Harvest Learning Center and view the educational materials and resources available to students and families. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

