Holmes, Washington counties included in federal disaster declaration following Hurricane Isaias

Holmes and Washington counties are among 15 Florida counties included in a Major Disaster Declaration approved following Hurricane Isaias, opening the door for federal assistance to help local governments recover eligible storm-related expenses. Holmes and Washington are also among eight counties now approved for FEMA Individual Assistance, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The declaration, approved after a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis, makes FEMA Public Assistance available for communities affected by Hurricane Isaias. The program provides funding for emergency work, debris removal, and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure.

The declaration applies to Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Since the declaration was initially approved, FEMA Individual Assistance has also been authorized for Bay, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties. The program provides eligible residents with assistance for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs. Residents can learn more about FEMA Individual Assistance and monitor application availability at DisasterAssistance.gov.

In Washington County, Emergency Management Director Connie Welch said the designation could help support local recovery efforts by allowing reimbursement for certain storm-related expenses, specifically debris removal. The declaration may help the Florida Department of Transportation recover costs associated with ongoing debris removal efforts in the county and could also assist in covering overtime expenses accrued by personnel involved in storm response and recovery operations.

In addition to direct assistance available through FEMA, Welch noted that residents who experienced significant damage may eventually be eligible for help through the Washington County Long-Term Recovery Organization. The citizen-led group may be able to assist qualifying residents who suffered major losses, including destroyed homes, and is expected to begin sharing more information about available assistance and eligibility requirements as funding becomes available. Welch said the program could potentially help some homeowners whose residences were destroyed or heavily damaged, including those with limited income or no homeowners insurance.

In Holmes County, local officials say the declaration allows eligible local governments to seek federal assistance for storm-related recovery costs. According to a statement from the City of Bonifay, Public Assistance funding can help cover eligible emergency response expenses, debris removal, and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure and facilities damaged by the storm.

City officials noted that the Public Assistance designation applies to government and public recovery costs and is administered separately from FEMA Individual Assistance for residents and households.

The city noted that many residents experienced hurricane-related losses, including food spoilage, property damage, temporary housing needs and other unexpected recovery expenses. Residents in Holmes County are now eligible to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may help cover qualifying housing, repair and disaster-related needs.

State and local officials said they will continue working with FEMA and other recovery partners as recovery efforts continue and additional assistance programs are evaluated.