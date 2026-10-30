Culinary students bring home top honors from National Peanut Festival

Vernon High School culinary students recently earned top honors at the 2026 National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest. Brooke Clecker won first place for her peanut butter pie and received the contest’s grand prize, a KitchenAid mixer. Christian Burger earned first place for chicken and waffles, Kaylee Kinman took first place for peanut butter cupcakes, Audra Flynn received second place for peanut butter cookies, and Jacob White earned an honorable mention for honey peanut brittle. The competitors are pictured above with their ribbons. [CONTRIBUTED]

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