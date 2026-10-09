Vernon council moves to reopen community tennis courts, addresses city facilities and operations

The Vernon City Council discussed public access to community tennis courts, infrastructure improvements and municipal operations during its Oct. 5 special meeting.

Public access to Vernon’s newly completed tennis courts dominated discussion during an October 5 special meeting of the Vernon City Council, with council members ultimately agreeing that locks should be removed from two courts designated for community use.

The lengthy discussion came after the courts had been locked following reports of vandalism, raising questions about public access to the new recreational facility and the responsibilities of the city and Washington County School Board under an interlocal agreement governing the property.

Council members discussed concerns expressed by residents who had expected the courts to be available for community use but found them inaccessible after the gates were locked.

Much of the discussion centered on how the city should balance protecting the new facility from damage with ensuring residents can use courts intended for the public.

Council members also examined the existing interlocal agreement with the school board and discussed the need for clearer rules governing use of the facility. Questions included what restrictions should be established, how those rules should be communicated to the public and what signage may eventually be necessary.

Rather than continuing to keep the entire facility inaccessible while those details are resolved, council members reached a consensus to remove the locks from the two courts designated for community use.

The move would restore public access while the city awaits additional information from the school board concerning formal rules and potential signage for the property.

The tennis courts were one of several municipal facility and operational issues discussed during the special meeting.

Council members also received an update concerning ongoing work at the Vernon Community Center. According to information presented during the meeting, changes associated with electrical panel installations resulted in approximately $5,000 in savings.

Infrastructure protection was another topic of discussion after damage to a city fire hydrant involving a vehicle raised concerns about the vulnerability of hydrants located near roadways and other areas exposed to traffic.

Council members discussed installing protective bollards or similar barriers around certain hydrants to reduce the likelihood of future vehicle strikes. Such protection could help prevent costly damage while ensuring hydrants remain operational and accessible to firefighters during emergencies.

The council also addressed rumors circulating publicly concerning the future of Vernon City Hall.

During the meeting, council members said there are no current plans to sell City Hall or convert the property into an apartment complex. Officials characterized claims circulating on social media suggesting otherwise as inaccurate and sought to clarify the city’s position publicly.

The discussion highlighted broader concerns about misinformation regarding city business and the importance of residents obtaining information about municipal actions directly from official meetings and city sources.

Council members additionally considered possible changes to Vernon’s business licensing structure.

The city currently does not charge a fee for business licenses, and the council discussed whether the existing system should be reviewed as part of efforts to identify potential municipal revenue sources. No immediate fee change was finalized during the discussion, but the issue was raised as an option for further consideration.

Council members also discussed the possibility of establishing a public works advisory board.

Such a board could provide additional oversight and input regarding public works operations and potentially assist the council with evaluating infrastructure needs, projects and other matters involving city services.

The proposal remained part of the council’s broader discussion about improving municipal operations and determining how responsibilities could be more effectively managed.

Monday’s meeting covered a range of issues facing the city, but public access to the tennis courts generated some of the most extensive discussion.

The council’s consensus to remove the locks from the two community courts represented an immediate step toward restoring the public access originally contemplated for the facility while city officials continue working with the Washington County School Board to clarify long-term operating rules.

Additional decisions concerning court regulations, signage, business license fees, infrastructure protections and the potential public works advisory board are expected to require further consideration by city officials.