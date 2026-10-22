Holmes County and Washington County communities gear up for fall fun

Communities across Holmes and Washington counties are preparing for fall fun with a full slate of family-friendly festivals, trunk-or-treats, costume contests, and downtown celebrations.

The festivities begin Saturday, October 24, with the annual Wausau Community Development Club Fall Festival at the Possum Palace in Wausau, located at 3121 Possum Palace Drive. The free event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and will feature trunk-or-treating along with hayrides, train rides, games, a cake walk, s’mores, and live entertainment by Curtis Williams. Organizers also plan to serve hot dogs, chips, and drinks for attendees.

Also on October 24, a community Fall Festival will be held in Ebro from 3 to 6 p.m. at Ebro City Hall, located at 6629 Dog Track Road. The free family event will feature food, games, a cake walk, face painting, a pumpkin patch, and hayrides. Organizers say all activities and attractions will be provided at no cost to attendees.

Downtown Chipley will host its Boo Before Dark celebration on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families are invited to dress in costume and visit participating downtown merchants for treats, shopping, and Halloween festivities. The event will also feature a costume contest, with participating businesses casting votes to determine the winner. While some merchants will close at 2 p.m., others plan to remain open later into the evening, allowing visitors additional time to explore downtown.

Riverbend General Store, located at 1977 Highway 179 in Bonifay, will transform its property into a daylong Halloween celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Activities will include bounce houses, pony rides, hayrides, trunk-or-treating opportunities, food trucks, and appearances by special guests, including social media personality Yawt Yawt. Organizers said most activities will be free, while a limited number of attractions will require tickets.

Residents in the Sunny Hills area can head to Boat Lake at 4140 Galliano Court for their Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night. Planned activities include games, food trucks, face painting, a spooky trail, and a costume contest. A trunk decorating competition will also award prizes for first-, second-, and third-place entries.

The City of Bonifay will have traditional trick or treating from 3 – 7 p.m. in downtown Bonifay. The Bonifay Police Department will also participate in downtown Bonifay’s scheduled trick-or-treat hours from 5 to 7 p.m., handing out candy to children and families as they make their way through the community’s Halloween activities.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County EMS and Holmes County Fire Rescue will host a free Halloween Carnival from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. The event will feature inflatables, games, roasted corn, boiled peanuts, hot dogs, cotton candy and plenty of candy for children. Those seeking an extra thrill can also experience Holmes County Fire Rescue’s Haunted Fire Blast Simulator.