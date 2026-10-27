Commissioners honor Pettis, address road project concerns

Washington County commissioners present Chairman David Pettis with a plaque recognizing his service to the county. Pictured, from left, are Commissioner David Corbin, Commissioner Wesley Griffin, Chairman David Pettis, Commissioner Joey Brock, and Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners on October 22 recognized Chairman David Pettis for his service to the county before approving a series of routine and administrative matters, addressing concerns about the Dumajack Road project, and hearing updates on economic development.

Commissioners presented Pettis with an award recognizing his service to Washington County from 2022 through 2026, including three years as board chairman. Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez thanked Pettis for his dedication and leadership, while Pettis expressed appreciation for the support he received during his tenure and said it had been an honor and privilege to serve the county.

Earlier in the meeting, commissioners heard from Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department Chief Troy Cunningham who reported firefighters logged approximately 220 hours and responded to 24 calls during the recent storm while clearing roads, addressing downed power lines and assisting residents. Cunningham also reported the department gained two new volunteers and received three state grants totaling $100,328.99 for protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, and cancer decontamination equipment.

Senior Ranger Clint Bruner presented the Florida Forest Service’s annual report, noting Washington County recorded 25 wildfires during the past year compared with 24 the previous year. Bruner reported the county’s drought conditions are significantly improved from a year ago and that current wildfire activity remains low.

Commissioners also discussed concerns regarding the Dumajack Road project, where county officials reported a drainage structure failure on a recently completed grant-funded project. County Administrator Andrew Fleener said the county had consulted multiple engineers after a washout occurred at the site and recommended removing engineering firms HMB and DRMP from the county’s approved engineering list.

Commissioners unanimously approved motions to terminate the firms from the approved list and begin debarment proceedings. The board also approved engaging Panhandle Engineering to assist with developing a permanent repair plan for the roadway. Following discussion with County Attorney Matt Fuqua, commissioners approved a third motion authorizing the county attorney to pursue legal action if warranted following the debarment process.

The board next considered responses to its request for qualifications for lobbying services. After reviewing ranking scores, commissioners selected the Southern Group of Florida as the county’s top-ranked firm and authorized staff to begin contract negotiations. Later in the meeting, commissioners approved providing a 30-day termination notice to the county’s current lobbying contractor, GrayRobinson.

Commissioners then approved a 12-month task order with North Florida Professional Services to provide planning services following the pending departure of two planning department employees. Fleener said the arrangement would allow the county to continue planning and development review services while evaluating long-term staffing needs.

Representatives of the firm told commissioners they currently provide planning services for several counties and municipalities throughout North Florida and could assist with zoning reviews, land-use changes, development reviews, and comprehensive planning functions. Commissioners emphasized the need to continue providing residents with a local point of contact for planning-related assistance.

The board also approved an annual memorandum of agreement allowing Washington County to continue participating in Florida’s Rural Area of Opportunity program through Opportunity Florida. Economic Development Director Tony Daniels said the program provides access to grants and economic development opportunities that benefit participating communities.

Commissioners later approved a request to engage Panhandle Engineering for work associated with recently awarded grant funding tied to the county’s entertainment district initiative and Project Big House. Daniels said the county recently received approximately $1.7 million in grant funding, including $300,000 for an economic impact analysis and feasibility study related to a proposed sports and entertainment development in the Ebro area. Remaining funds will support Holmes Valley Road improvements and related economic development efforts.

Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Truett concluded the meeting’s regular business with an update on opioid prevention and recovery programs funded through opioid settlement dollars. Commissioners approved annual agreements with Big Bend Community Based Care and the Northwest Florida Health Network to continue the programs.

Truett said the county’s efforts include overdose prevention education, Narcan distribution, first responder training and recovery support services. According to Truett, opioid overdose deaths in Washington County have declined from fewer than five annually prior to implementation of the program to one death this year. He said more than 20 Narcan distribution boxes are located throughout the county, and local firefighters, first responders and community groups have received overdose recognition and response training.

The agreements were approved unanimously. Washington County commissioners and staff gather with Economic Development Director Tony Daniels following the presentation of a ceremonial check representing recently awarded state funding for county projects. Pictured, from left, are Chairman David Pettis, County Administrator Andrew Fleener, Commissioner David Corbin, Commissioner Wesley Griffin, Daniels, Commissioner Joey Brock and Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]

