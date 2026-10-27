Chipley wraps up Homecoming Week with 35-0 victory over Yellowjackets

Chipley High School Head Football Coach Marcus Buchanan addresses his team during Friday night's homecoming game against Vernon. The Tigers went on to defeat the Yellowjackets 35-0. [CONTRIBUTED]

School spirit was on full display throughout Chipley High School’s 2026 Homecoming Week, culminating in a downtown parade, special ceremonies honoring two Tiger legends, and a 35-0 victory over Vernon on Friday, October 23.

Homecoming festivities on Friday started with a parade through downtown Chipley that drew students, families and community members together in celebration. Later that evening, Chipley High School recognized former Tiger, NFL player and Super Bowl champion Amp Lee during a special pregame ceremony. Lee’s No. 22 jersey was officially retired, honoring his accomplishments at Chipley High School, the University of Florida and a professional career that included a Super Bowl championship with the St. Louis Rams.

The evening also featured a tribute to former Chipley High School football coach Willard Whitcomb, whose impact on the Tiger football program was celebrated during a special ceremony. In recognition of his years of service and contributions to the school and community, the football field was officially renamed Coach Whitcomb Field in his honor.

The ceremonies brought together former players, coaches, family members and supporters, creating some of the most memorable moments of the evening as those in attendance reflected on the legacy of both honorees and their contributions to Chipley High School athletics.

Following the ceremony, the Tigers completed the celebration on the field, defeating the Vernon Yellowjackets 35-0 before a homecoming crowd.

The Tigers return to action this Friday when they host Holmes County.

Members of the Chipley Tiger football team ride through downtown Chipley during Friday’s Homecoming Parade ahead of the Tigers’ 35-0 victory over Vernon later that evening. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Chipley High School’s Spirit of the Tiger Marching Band performs during Friday’s Homecoming Parade through downtown Chipley. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Former Chipley Tiger, NFL player, and Super Bowl champion Amp Lee is recognized during a pregame ceremony Friday as Chipley High School retired his number. 22 jersey during Homecoming festivities. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley High School students pose for a selfie in front of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after participating in a Homecoming Week tradition that left the building decorated with rolls of toilet paper. [CONTRIBUTED]

Former CHS football coach Willard Whitcomb was also honored during the pregame ceremonies, with the field being renamed Coach Whitcomb Field in recognition of his legacy. [CONTRIBUTED]