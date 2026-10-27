Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in McFatter Case

A Washington County jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict Wednesday, October 21, in the sexual battery trial of former Grace Fellowship Christian Academy principal Aaron Michael McFatter, prompting Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson to declare a mistrial.

The development comes more than two years after McFatter was arrested following allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage student while he served as principal of the private Christian school in Bonifay.

According to information provided about Wednesday’s proceedings, jurors heard witness testimony and evidence presented during the trial before entering deliberations. After nearly four hours, the jury remained divided and was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

With the jury deadlocked, Judge Patterson declared a mistrial, bringing the proceedings to an end without a verdict.

A mistrial does not constitute an acquittal or a conviction. McFatter’s criminal case remains unresolved, and prosecutors may seek to retry the case before a new jury. The next pre-trial date is set for November 3, and jury selection for November 16.

The charge stems from a 2024 investigation conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office into allegations involving McFatter and a student who was 16 or 17 years old at the time.

According to previously published reports citing investigative records and court filings, communication between McFatter and the student allegedly began in December 2023 through Snapchat and WhatsApp. Investigators reported that the exchanges became increasingly personal and sexually inappropriate over the following months.

Authorities alleged that unlawful physical and sexual contact occurred in April 2024 while McFatter and the student were traveling in a vehicle along State Road 79 between Ebro and Vernon.

McFatter resigned from Grace Fellowship Christian Academy on May 1, 2024. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office subsequently investigated the allegations, leading to his arrest in July 2024 on a charge of sexual battery involving a 16 or 17-year-old. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

The case also resulted in a separate arrest in Holmes County in August 2024 on a charge involving electronic communications with a minor. That charge arose from allegations concerning messages exchanged between McFatter and the same student.

Following his initial arrest, Grace Fellowship Christian Academy issued a statement emphasizing student safety, employee background screenings and its responsibility to report suspected misconduct to the appropriate authorities.

Wednesday’s mistrial leaves the central criminal allegation undecided. McFatter continues to be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Washington County News will continue following the case as additional court proceedings are scheduled.