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Washington County 4-H member wins state tailgating title

By Staff Report Nov 11, 2026 0 Comments
Josh Wells poses with a ceremonial check for a $1,500 scholarship after earning first place in the chicken division at the 2026 Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest held at the University of Florida. [CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County 4-H member Josh Wells recently earned first place in the chicken division at the 2026 Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest. His application of a Mediterranean Lemon Yogurt marinade to chicken before grilling and serving it to the judging panel secured his top placement. While preparing and grilling, Wells was also evaluated on his knowledge of food and grilling safety practices and how he applied those techniques throughout the contest.

The first-place victory is Wells’ third win at the annual contest hosted on the University of Florida campus. Over the years, he has earned top honors in the beef, pork, and chicken divisions. His latest victory earned him a $1,500 scholarship, and each of his contest wins has awarded scholarship money to help further his education after high school graduation.

The Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest is a statewide youth development competition that teaches 4-H members ages 11 to 18 the art and science of protein selection and the safe preparation of animal protein outdoors, while building skills like decision-making, communication, food safety, and healthy lifestyle choices. Participants compete individually by grilling and presenting a recipe for beef, pork, chicken, or shrimp, demonstrating proper food handling, preparation techniques, and cooking knowledge. Contestants are evaluated on food safety practices, cooking skills, product quality, and the palatability of the finished dish. The event combines animal science education, nutrition, and hands-on learning in a fun, competitive environment.

Photos and information contributed by the Washington County 4-H Agent, Julie Dillard.

#2026 Florida 4-H Tailgating Contest #Washington County 4H

By Staff Report

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