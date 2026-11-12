School Board recognizes student achievement, FCCLA winners, and outgoing board member

The Washington County School Board met for its regular meeting on Monday, November 9, recognizing students for outstanding academic achievement, celebrating Vernon High School FCCLA culinary competitors for their success at the National Peanut Festival, and honoring outgoing board member Cindy Johnson Brown for her four years of service to the district.

Director of Assessment and Accountability Jessica Stephens presented certificates of achievement to students who earned perfect scores on Florida state assessments. Recognized were Roulhac Middle School students Jaxson Tully, who earned perfect scores on the Winter 2025 Grade 8 FAST Mathematics assessment, the Spring 2026 Grade 8 FAST Mathematics assessment and the Spring 2026 Civics End-of-Course exam; Joshua Martin, who earned a perfect score on the Spring 2026 Grade 8 FAST Mathematics assessment; and Ethan Waits, who also earned a perfect score on the Spring 2026 Grade 8 FAST Mathematics assessment. Chipley High School student Walle Foxworth was recognized for earning a perfect score on the Spring 2026 U.S. History End-of-Course exam.

Vernon High School Culinary Instructor Laurie Simmons introduced FCCLA culinary students who recently competed in the National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest. Brooke Clecker earned first place for her peanut butter pie and received the overall Festive Show award, which included a KitchenAid stand mixer. Christian Burger earned first place for chicken and peanut butter waffles, while Kaylee Kinman earned first place for peanut butter cupcakes. Audra Flynn received second place for peanut butter sandwich cookies, and Jacob White earned honorable mention for his honey peanut brittle. The VHS FCCLA chapter also placed second overall, earning a $300 grant for the program.

The board and Superintendent Thomas Register also recognized District 1 board member Cindy Johnson Brown as she concluded her term on the board. Brown, who was elected in 2022, received a commemorative plaque honoring her service to the district. The plaque recognized her “outstanding leadership” and “unwavering commitment” to the school community, noting that her service and dedication made a lasting impact on Washington County students, families and schools. During her tenure, Brown earned both Certified Board Member and Advanced Certified Board Member recognition, completed additional professional development through the Florida School Boards Association, served on the association’s Advocacy and Leadership committees, and was appointed to the Florida Department of Education’s Committee of Practitioners in 2024. Brown, a speech-language pathologist and owner of TherapyWorld of Northwest Florida, was recognized for her commitment to students, families and public education throughout Washington County. Brown said she plans to remain involved in educational and community initiatives, including Space Florida advocacy efforts, mentoring through Take Stock in Children, and supporting early literacy through United Way’s ReadingPals program. She will remain in office through November 16.

Ethan Waits, center, receives recognition for earning a perfect score on the Spring 2026 Grade 8 FAST Mathematics Assessment during the Washington County School Board’s November 9 meeting. He is pictured with Director of Assessment and Accountability Jessica Stephens, left, and Superintendent Thomas Register, right. [CONTRIBUTED]

From left, Vernon High School Principal Aaron Day, Culinary Instructor Laurie Simmons, Brooke Clecker, Christian Burger, Kaylee Kinman, Audra Flynn, and Superintendent Thomas Register are pictured during recognition of the VHS FCCLA culinary program at the November 9 Washington County School Board meeting. The students earned top honors at the National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest, and the chapter placed second overall. [CONTRIBUTED]

District 1 School Board member Cindy Johnson Brown, left, receives a commemorative plaque from Superintendent Thomas Register in recognition of her service to the district. [CONTRIBUTED]

