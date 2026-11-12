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Local fire agencies strengthen coordination during training exercise

By AMBER PATINO Nov 12, 2026 0 Comments
Firefighters gather around a Bonifay Fire-Rescue apparatus during a joint water supply training exercise involving Bonifay Fire-Rescue, Chipley Fire Rescue, and Holmes County Fire Rescue. [CONTRIBUTED]

Bonifay Fire-Rescue, Chipley Fire Department, and Holmes County Fire Rescue teamed up on Tuesday, November 10 for a joint water supply training exercise.

Approximately 25 firefighters participated in the training, which focused on strengthening water supply operations, improving interagency coordination, and enhancing the skills needed to respond effectively during emergencies. Department representatives said the exercise also provided an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the agencies while preparing for future emergency responses.

Pictured above are firefighters from Bonifay Fire-Rescue, Chipley Fire Department, and Holmes County Fire Rescue during the training exercise. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Bonifay Fire Rescue #Chipley Fire Rescue #FDT #Holmes County Fire Rescue #training

By AMBER PATINO

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