Washington County schools announce 2026 Employees of the Year

Washington County schools have officially announced their 2026 Teachers of the Year, Rookie Teachers of the Year, and Support-Related Employees of the Year, recognizing educators and staff members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to students, schools, and their communities.
At Chipley High School, Peggy Dilmore was named Teacher of the Year, Ann Greene was selected as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Rosiah Baker was recognized as Support-Related Employee of the Year.
Roulhac Middle School honored Samuel Toole as Teacher of the Year, Jody Barnes as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Kaylah Hayes as Support Employee of the Year.
At Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Virginia Davis was named Teacher of the Year, Mackenzie Williams was selected as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Kaitlin Bray received recognition as Support-Related Employee of the Year.
Vernon High School recognized John Works as Teacher of the Year, Amber Consoli as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Liz Coatney as Support-Related Employee of the Year.
At Vernon Middle School, Cassidy Trammell was named Teacher of the Year, Jordan Johnson was selected as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Rowan Whitaker was recognized as School-Related Employee of the Year. School leaders praised the honorees for their dedication to student success and their positive impact on the school community.
Vernon Elementary School announced Karri Park as Teacher of the Year, Greg Lyon as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Jennifer Taylor as School-Related Employee of the Year.
At Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE), Amber Souza was named Teacher of the Year, Adrian Sims was named Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Sheryl Jones-Crapps was recognized as School-Related Employee of the Year.
Washington County VPK recognized Brittany Blankenship as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Elizabeth Thompson as Support Staff of the Year.
Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE) in Chipley selected Cameron Dozier as Teacher of the Year, while Vernon Transportation acknowledged Yvette Roulhac as their Employee of the Year.
Florida Panhandle Technical College recognized Marla Whitaker as Teacher of the Year, Delcena Peterson as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Monica Roberts as School-Related Person of the Year.
The annual recognitions celebrate outstanding faculty and staff members whose commitment, professionalism, and service help make a lasting difference in the lives of Washington County students.