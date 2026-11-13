Washington County schools announce 2026 Employees of the Year

Washington County schools have officially announced their 2026 Teachers of the Year, Rookie Teachers of the Year, and Support-Related Employees of the Year, recognizing educators and staff members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to students, schools, and their communities.

At Chipley High School, Peggy Dilmore was named Teacher of the Year, Ann Greene was selected as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Rosiah Baker was recognized as Support-Related Employee of the Year.

Roulhac Middle School honored Samuel Toole as Teacher of the Year, Jody Barnes as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Kaylah Hayes as Support Employee of the Year.

At Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Virginia Davis was named Teacher of the Year, Mackenzie Williams was selected as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Kaitlin Bray received recognition as Support-Related Employee of the Year.

Vernon High School recognized John Works as Teacher of the Year, Amber Consoli as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Liz Coatney as Support-Related Employee of the Year.

At Vernon Middle School, Cassidy Trammell was named Teacher of the Year, Jordan Johnson was selected as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Rowan Whitaker was recognized as School-Related Employee of the Year. School leaders praised the honorees for their dedication to student success and their positive impact on the school community.

Vernon Elementary School announced Karri Park as Teacher of the Year, Greg Lyon as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Jennifer Taylor as School-Related Employee of the Year.

At Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE), Amber Souza was named Teacher of the Year, Adrian Sims was named Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Sheryl Jones-Crapps was recognized as School-Related Employee of the Year.

Washington County VPK recognized Brittany Blankenship as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Elizabeth Thompson as Support Staff of the Year.

Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE) in Chipley selected Cameron Dozier as Teacher of the Year, while Vernon Transportation acknowledged Yvette Roulhac as their Employee of the Year.

Florida Panhandle Technical College recognized Marla Whitaker as Teacher of the Year, Delcena Peterson as Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Monica Roberts as School-Related Person of the Year.

The annual recognitions celebrate outstanding faculty and staff members whose commitment, professionalism, and service help make a lasting difference in the lives of Washington County students.

Rookie Teacher of the Year Jody Barnes (left) stands with Roulhac Middle School Principal Jesse Carter following the school’s annual employee recognition announcements. [CONTRIBUTED]

Roulhac Middle School Teacher of the Year Samuel Toole (right) is pictured with Principal Jesse Carter. [CONTRIBUTED]

Roulhac Middle School Support Employee of the Year Kaylah Hayes (right) is pictured with Ms. Jones. [CONTRIBUTED]

Kaitlin Bray was named Kate M. Smith Elementary School’s Support-Related Employee of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED]

Virginia Davis is recognized as Kate M. Smith Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED]

Kate M. Smith Elementary School Rookie Teacher of the Year Mackenzie Williams is recognized for her service to students and the school community. [CONTRIBUTED]

Vernon High School Principal Aaron Day (left), Rookie Teacher of the Year Amber Consoli, and Teacher of the Year John Works pose for a photo following the school’s annual recognitions. [CONTRIBUTED]

Liz Coatney (center) was recognized as Vernon High School’s Support-Related Employee of the Year and is pictured with Teacher of the Year John Works (left) and Principal Aaron Day. [CONTRIBUTED]

John Works (left) was named Vernon High School’s Teacher of the Year and is pictured with Principal Aaron Day. [CONTRIBUTED]

Cassidy Trammell was named Vernon Middle School’s Teacher of the Year and is pictured with Principal Niki Seley (left). [CONTRIBUTED]

Vernon Middle School Principal Niki Seley (left) is pictured with Rookie Teacher of the Year Jordan Johnson. [CONTRIBUTED]

Rowan Whitaker was recognized as Vernon Middle School’s School-Related Employee of the Year and is pictured with Principal Niki Seley (right).

Greg Lyon was recognized as Vernon Elementary School’s Rookie Teacher of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED]



Jennifer Taylor was named Vernon Elementary School’s School-Related Employee of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED]

Karri Park was recognized as Vernon Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year. [CONTRIBUTED]