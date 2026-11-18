Voters in the Town of Ebro selected a new mayor and filled two council seats during the town’s General Election held Tuesday, November 17.

In the mayoral race, Wade Moon was elected mayor after receiving 56 votes. David Evans received 40 votes.

Five candidates sought election to two available council seats, with Mallie Kelly and Jordan Gambrell receiving the highest number of votes. Kelly led the field with 52 votes, while Gambrell received 48. The two were elected to the Ebro Town Council.

Karen Hornsby received 39 votes, Heather Perez received 29 votes, and Regina Kincaid received 15 votes.

The election was conducted on a nonpartisan, at-large basis at Ebro Town Hall.

Official election results showed:

Wade Moon — 56 votes

David Evans — 40 votes

Council Member:

Mallie Kelly — 52 votes

Jordan Gambrell — 48 votes

Karen Hornsby — 39 votes

Heather Perez — 29 votes

Regina Kincaid — 15 votes