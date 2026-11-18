Chipley High School JROTC presents the colors during Kate M. Smith Elementary School's Veterans Day program. The event featured student-led songs, poems, and readings honoring the service and sacrifice of military veterans. [CONTRIBUTED]
Schools, local organizations, and community groups across Washington County honored veterans last week through programs, ceremonies, and special recognitions celebrating the service and sacrifice of military veterans. From classroom tributes and campus assemblies to community gatherings and commemorative events, residents came together to recognize those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.