Chipley High School JROTC presents the colors during Kate M. Smith Elementary School's Veterans Day program. The event featured student-led songs, poems, and readings honoring the service and sacrifice of military veterans. [CONTRIBUTED]

Schools, local organizations, and community groups across Washington County honored veterans last week through programs, ceremonies, and special recognitions celebrating the service and sacrifice of military veterans. From classroom tributes and campus assemblies to community gatherings and commemorative events, residents came together to recognize those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

U.S. Army veteran Vickie Reed, a resident of Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, is pictured smiling alongside Air Force veteran Peggy Laurie, a staff member at the facility, during a Veterans Day recognition program hosted by Emerald Coast Hospice. Veterans living at the facility received certificates and commemorative pins during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Students at Washington County Christian School participate in the school’s Veterans Day program honoring the service and sacrifice of military veterans. The event brought together students, families, and community members in recognition of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. [CONTRIBUTED]

Veteran residents of Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center pose for a photograph with representatives of Emerald Coast Hospice and facility staff following a Veterans Day recognition ceremony. During the event, veterans were honored with commemorative certificates and service pins in recognition of their military service. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Students at Vernon Elementary School participate in the school’s Veterans Day program. Veterans, families, and community members joined the school in honoring the service and sacrifice of military veterans during the event. [CONTRIBUTED]