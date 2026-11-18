Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially proclaimed November 2026 as National Adoption Month in Florida, recognizing the importance of adoption and other permanency options for children in foster care.

In a proclamation issued November 10, DeSantis highlighted Florida’s commitment to supporting children and families through prevention, reunification, kinship care, guardianship, adoption, and post-permanency services. The proclamation notes that strong family connections and lasting relationships play an important role in the well-being of children.

According to the proclamation, more than 13,000 children are currently in Florida’s foster care system, including more than 4,400 children awaiting adoption. Many of those waiting for permanent homes are teenagers, sibling groups, and children with unique needs.

The proclamation also states that more than 7,800 children in Florida achieved permanency through reunification, guardianship, or adoption during fiscal year 2025-26.

National Adoption Month is observed each November to raise awareness about adoption, celebrate adoptive families, and recognize the work of organizations and individuals who support children in foster care. The observance also highlights the ongoing need for safe, stable, and permanent homes for children awaiting adoption.

The Florida Department of Children and Families said National Adoption Month serves as an opportunity to educate the public about the importance of adoption and the need for loving, supportive homes for children in foster care.

The proclamation recognizes the collaborative efforts of the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Governor’s Office of Adoption and Child Protection, community-based care lead agencies, state and local organizations, and community partners that work to support children and families throughout the state.

In the proclamation, DeSantis encouraged Floridians to consider ways they can support children and families in their communities and recognized November as National Adoption Month in Florida.