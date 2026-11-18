The Chipley City Council received a legislative update, approved Planning and Zoning Commission appointments, and reviewed potential regulatory options for golf carts and electric bicycles during its Tuesday, November 10 meeting.

The council heard from Tim Parson of Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, who provided an overview of recent developments following the 2026 election cycle and discussed issues expected to affect local governments during the upcoming legislative session.

Parson said the Florida Legislature experienced a notable political shift following the election, with numerous seats changing party control and the Republican majority narrowing significantly. He noted that lawmakers will return to Tallahassee for the organizational session ahead of the 2027 legislative session, when new legislative leadership will be sworn in.

Parson also highlighted the appointment of Sen. Jay Trumbull as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee for the next two years, noting that the position could create opportunities for Northwest Florida communities seeking state funding assistance.

In addition, Parson discussed the passage of Amendment 3 and said Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to convene a special session before the end of the year to address implementation issues. He told council members he would continue monitoring developments and provide updates as information becomes available.

In other business, the council voted 3-2 to reappoint Jim Morris and Thomas Lancaster to the Planning and Zoning Commission while appointing Joseph Moog as an alternate member.

The appointments prompted discussion among council members regarding the balance between retaining experienced board members and providing opportunities for new participants to serve.

Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Russell questioned whether long-serving board members should automatically be reappointed when qualified residents have expressed interest in serving. He pointed to Moog’s professional background and argued that introducing new perspectives to volunteer boards can be beneficial.

Councilmember Cheryl McCall also expressed concerns about reappointing Morris, citing previous Planning and Zoning decisions that she believed warranted consideration before another term was approved.

Mayor Tracy Andrews sought clarification from City Attorney Michelle Blankenship Jordan regarding the appointment process. Jordan advised that commission appointments are entirely at the discretion of the City Council and are not subject to term limits or other restrictions under current city policies.

Councilmember Linda Cain spoke in support of retaining current members, saying she believes the board has been functioning effectively and that members have taken their responsibilities seriously. Andrews added that volunteer boards benefit from a variety of backgrounds

Following discussion, the motion to reappoint Morris and Lancaster and appoint Moog as an alternate member passed on a 3-2 vote.

The council also heard from Attorney Jordan regarding e-bike and golf cart regulation options. Jordan explained current laws and policies and presented a memorandum outlining the legal framework governing golf carts, electric bicycles (e-bikes), low-speed vehicles, and other alternative modes of transportation under Florida law.

During her presentation, Jordan explained that low-speed vehicles, which can resemble golf carts but are regulated as motor vehicles by the state, are permitted on certain roadways and cannot be prohibited by the city if they are operating in compliance with state law. She also discussed the distinctions between e-bikes, motorcycles and off-road electric bikes.

Jordan said the city can authorize golf carts on city streets, but that a traffic study would be required before the city could designate streets for golf cart operation and noted that state law prohibits golf carts from crossing major highways, creating a challenge for Chipley as it is divided by U.S. Highway 90 and State Road 77.

According to the memorandum provided to the council, municipalities have broader authority to regulate e-bikes than golf carts, including the ability to establish certain operating restrictions and minimum age requirements..

Councilmember McCall said she believes e-bikes have become a safety problem, while Councilmember Cain echoed safety concerns due to riders weaving through traffic and noted that many complaints involve younger operators.

Chipley Police Chief Michael Richter said the department has seen increased use of e-bikes as residents use them for transportation throughout the city. While acknowledging that some accidents have occurred, he suggested allowing e-bikes on sidewalks with appropriate regulations rather than forcing riders into traffic.

“My personal opinion is that we should allow them on the sidewalks, but with rules,” Richter said. “Because they can travel on the roadway, if we tell them they can’t be on the sidewalk, we’re going to push them into the roadway. And that’s going to become an issue.”

Jordan expressed concern about allowing e-bikes on sidewalks from a liability standpoint, noting that uneven sidewalks in some older areas of the city have generated injury claims in the past.

During public comment, Chipley resident Chris Edwards urged council members to consider the transportation needs of residents who rely on e-bikes to travel to work, medical appointments and other destinations.

McCall said she understands that some residents use e-bikes to commute but remains concerned about riders operating e-bikes and scooters on sidewalks in ways that could endanger pedestrians.

No action was taken on the matter. Council members agreed to review the information provided by legal counsel for potential future consideration.