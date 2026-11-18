Vernon High School student Nylah Brown stands beneath a projection of her artwork during the Public Eye Soar Projection Festival in Panama City, where she was named the Soar Award First Place Winner. [CONTRIBUTED]

A Vernon High School student recently earned first-place honors at one of the region’s largest projection art festivals.

Nylah Brown was named the Soar Award First Place Winner at the Public Eye Soar Projection Festival in Panama City. The award is determined by audience voting, with attendees casting ballots for their favorite artwork displayed during the event.

Public Eye Soar is a free annual arts festival held at Gulf Coast State College that transforms buildings across the campus into large-scale canvases for projected artwork. The festival features submissions from local, national, and international artists and includes photography, paintings, digital art, animation, short films and interactive exhibits.

According to Brown’s family, the opportunity began when she was invited to submit her work after being approached at school with information about the festival.

After her artwork was displayed during the festival, attendees voted for their favorite pieces, with Brown receiving the most votes and earning the Soar Award’s top honor.

Brown’s family expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout the process, including those who attended the event, voted, offered encouragement, and followed her artistic journey.

“Just having her artwork projected was an honor in itself,” her family said in a social media post celebrating the achievement.