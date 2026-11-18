Donald Ray Hawkins, who was scheduled to stand trial this week on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years of age, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after entering a no contest plea on the day jury selection was set to begin.

Hawkins, 69, faced up to life in prison if convicted at trial, according to Washington County Chief Prosecutor Megan Ford. Chief Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced Hawkins to 25 years in prison, followed by lifetime sex offender probation.

The defendant’s plea came two weeks after his twin brother, Ronald Hawkins, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the same charge at trial.

Washington County Chief Prosecutor Megan Ford proved Donald Hawkins molested the victim during summer visits.

“It takes extraordinary courage for a victim to stand before a courtroom and confront the person who sexually abused her as a child, and when the defendant knew she was coming to testify he decided it was time to plea,” Ford said. “She did not choose what happened to her as a child, but she has chosen not to let fear silence her as an adult.”

Ford was prepared to present evidence and call witnesses – including the victim who testified at Ronald Hawkins’ trial – to prove Donald Hawkins molested the victim during summer visits.

At the first trial the victim testified to what had occurred in the home several summers ago. Years later, the prospect of returning to the area prompted her to disclose what had happened.

State Attorney Larry Basford thanked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its work on the investigation and prosecution of the case.