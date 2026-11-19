The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) reorganized its leadership, approved several infrastructure and grant-related projects, and voted to retain its current legal counsel during its November 17 regular meeting, which included the swearing-in of newly elected District 2 Commissioner Leigh “Lee” Cope and reelected District 4 Commissioner Wesley Griffin.

Judge Colby Peel administered the oaths of office before family members, county officials and attendees. Following the ceremony and a brief recess for photographs, commissioners reorganized the board for the coming year.

Commissioners unanimously elected Griffin to serve as chairman following a nomination by Commissioner David Corbin. The board then unanimously selected Ashlynn Marquez to serve as vice chair following a nomination by Commissioner Joey Brock.

The board later approved the county’s 2027 holiday schedule, 2027 meeting schedule, and annual liaison appointments to various local and regional boards, councils and committees.

Commissioners also approved renewal of the county’s catastrophic inmate medical insurance policy. Administrative Secretary Angel Daniels said the new policy will cost $43,021.44, a decrease of $466.56 from the previous year despite an increase in the per-inmate rate. The policy is based on an estimated inmate population of 112 inmates, compared to 120 inmates last year.

The board also approved the annual mosquito control agreement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the 2026-27 fiscal year. Wendy White, Human Resources Director, appeared on behalf of Lee Duke and said the agreement provides $69,587.50 in state funding for mosquito control activities in Washington County municipalities.

Commissioners additionally approved environmental assessment findings and compliance documents associated with Community Development Block Grant-funded improvements at Campbell Park and the Brown Street repaving project in Vernon.

Carol Underwood said the projects are funded through a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant and a $50,000 county match. Planned improvements at Campbell Park include ADA accessibility upgrades, replacement playground equipment, lighting improvements and parking enhancements. The Brown Street project will include roadway resurfacing, updated striping and signage, and other related improvements.

The board additionally passed a motion to approve a request from the Sunny Hills Municipal Services Benefit Unit to fund removal of a concrete spill on Country Club Boulevard.

MSBU Coordinator Scott Parrish said residents raised concerns about the spill during a recent advisory committee meeting, and committee members voted unanimously to use MSBU funds for the cleanup. The project is expected to cost approximately $4,000.

The discussion prompted comments from Sunny Hills resident Christine Lopez, who raised concerns about contractors washing concrete equipment and leaving construction debris in rights-of-way and on adjacent properties.

County officials encouraged residents to document violations with photographs so the county can pursue enforcement action when responsible parties can be identified.

Commissioners also approved a construction engineering and inspection task order for the Davidson Road paving project and approved amendments to a lease agreement with American Civil related to property in the county’s industrial park near the former Roulhac School site. County Administrator Andrew Fleener said the lease changes primarily extend project timelines while permitting requirements are completed.

Following a brief recess, commissioners approved several year-end budget amendments, including the return of unspent funds from Animal Control, Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office budget. The board also approved a budget increase associated with opioid settlement grant funding administered through the Northwest Florida Health Network.

The county’s legal services contract was among the items considered by commissioners during the meeting.

Fleener reported that the county advertised a request for qualifications for professional legal services and that nine firms requested proposal packets. According to Fleener, only one firm submitted a completed proposal meeting all requirements: the county’s current legal counsel, Fuqua & Milton.

Staff recommended continuing with the firm and noted that the proposed monthly contract amount of $4,750 was lower than the previous year’s agreement.

Marquez made a motion to select Fuqua & Milton as the county’s legal services provider.

Commissioner Cope voiced opposition to the recommendation and argued that the county should restart the process and advertise the position again.

“I think it’s time for a change,” Cope said.

Cope said he would prefer to see the position readvertised and said he had received calls from residents who favored selecting different legal representation for the county.

Brock agreed with Cope’s position and said he also believed many residents were ready for a change.

Other commissioners questioned the need to restart the process. Marquez said the solicitation had been advertised through the county website, local media outlets, and the Washington County News, and that firms from across Florida and other states had requested proposal packets. She also expressed concern about the additional staff time and expense that would be required to restart the procurement process, noting that the county had already incurred costs obtaining outside legal guidance related to the solicitation.

Resident Larry Ferguson told commissioners that if the procurement process had been properly conducted, the results should be honored.

“As long as everything was done properly above board, that’s not the fault of those other attorneys,” Ferguson said. “The opportunity was presented equally to everybody.”

Corbin added that readvertising could create an unfair situation because the proposal price submitted by the existing firm was already public.

Following discussion, commissioners voted 3-2 to approve Fuqua & Milton to remain as the county’s legal services provider. Griffin, Marquez and Corbin voted in favor of the motion, while Cope and Brock voted against it.

In other business, commissioners also approved participation in the Public Emergency Medical Transportation program.

EMS Director Randy Truette said the state and federally supported program would allow Washington County EMS to receive additional reimbursement for Medicaid patient transports. Under the program, local governments contribute a portion of funding that is then used to draw down additional federal dollars, resulting in a larger overall reimbursement to support ambulance operations and emergency medical services.

Truette said Washington County’s required contribution would be approximately $211,000, but those funds would be returned to the county after the reimbursement process is completed. He described the program as an opportunity to increase revenue available for EMS operations without creating a permanent county expense.

Truette emphasized that the board’s action only authorizes the county to apply for participation in the program and secure a place in the funding cycle. Commissioners will have the opportunity at a later date to decide whether the county will provide the required local contribution needed to draw down the additional state and federal funding.

“If we don’t do it, it’s money that’s gone,” Truette told commissioners.

According to Truette, every dollar contributed through the program generates approximately $2.33 in return funding, which can then be used to support ambulance services and emergency medical care throughout the county.

Commissioners also received information regarding proposed amendments to the county’s land development code related to subdivisions. Fleener said the changes are intended to address what he described as a “gray area” that can allow new developments to increase maintenance burdens on existing county dirt roads.

No action was taken on the proposal. Fleener said the matter will return for a future public hearing and additional public input.

The board also accepted approximately $1.5 million in state funding for repairs and renovations to the Washington County Jail.

Before the meeting concluded, Fleener provided updates on several ongoing county projects and issues. He said staff members are continuing discussions with Ebro Fire Department officials regarding a potential county takeover of the department and expect to present an agreement for board consideration in December.

Regarding long-running Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Sally recovery projects, Fleener said county officials continue to work with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA to determine the amount of reimbursement funding that remains available and to close out outstanding projects dating back several years.

Commissioners also agreed to hold a special meeting to review and interview the top-ranked firms responding to the county’s request for proposals for emergency management contractual services. Board members discussed interviewing the highest-ranked applicants before selecting one or more firms to assist with emergency management and disaster recovery efforts. The special meeting is set for Monday, December 7 at 9 a.m.

Washington County Commissioner Wesley Griffin (left), accompanied by his wife, Alesha Griffin (center), poses with Judge Colby Peel following Griffin’s swearing-in ceremony during the November 17 Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting. [CONTRIBUTED]

Newly elected District 2 Commissioner Leigh Cope (left), his wife, Michele Cope (center), and Judge Colby Peel pose for a photo following Cope’s swearing-in ceremony during the November 17 Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting. [CONTRIBUTED]