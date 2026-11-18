Attendees of Pensacola Winterfest can ask Saver energy questions, discover ways to save and enjoy a family friendly experience featuring a claw machine with prizes.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is bringing energy education to life with Saver, the popular House of Savings character stepping out of the game and into local communities. At each stop, Saver will connect directly with customers and families, turning practical energy-saving tips into a fun, interactive experience.

Saver will visit Santa’s Village Holiday Market at the Pensacola Winterfest on November 27, giving local customers and their families a chance to interact with Saver and learn more about ways to save energy. Guests can also put their skills to the test at the claw machine for a chance to win prizes, adding even more excitement to the experience.

This is part of Saver’s broader tour across Florida, bringing the House of Savings experience directly to communities and showing customers that learning how to save energy can be practical, engaging and fun.

How can FPL’s new digital energy expert Saver help customers save on their bills?

Saver can help customers learn about energy use and available resources, but account-specific questions require additional assistance. Customers can scan the QR code at the experience to connect with FPL customer service and get help with questions about their individual account or bill.

Can Saver answer detailed questions about my usage or account?

Customers can ask Saver specific questions about how they use energy at home, ways to improve efficiency and opportunities to save. Questions can be as simple as “What uses the most energy in my home?” or “how can I save money on my energy bill?” Saver provides personalized answers and points customers toward relevant FPL tools and resources.

Where can I find help if I need more than energy-saving tips?

FPL’s Assistance Center connects customers with a searchable directory of local nonprofits, community organizations and partners that offer support with needs such as food, transportation and rent or mortgage assistance. Powered by Findhelp, the directory helps customers search for resources available in their area. To explore available resources, customers can visit FPL.com/Assistance.

How can Saver help customers find the right FPL programs to help them lower their bills?

Saver can help customers navigate available free programs and tools that can help customers use energy more efficiently, understand their household energy use and manage monthly expenses over time:

FPL’s free Energy Manager tool provides personalized insights and recommendations tailored to a customer’s home to help them better understand and manage energy use.

tool provides personalized insights and recommendations tailored to a customer’s home to help them better understand and manage energy use. FPL On Call gives customers bill credits of over $90 a year to briefly pause certain appliances during periods of peak energy demand.

gives customers bill credits of over $90 a year to briefly pause certain appliances during periods of peak energy demand. FPL Savings Steps gives eligible participants ways to reduce everyday energy use and the opportunity to earn a one-time $200 bill credit toward a future bill.

gives eligible participants ways to reduce everyday energy use and the opportunity to earn a one-time $200 bill credit toward a future bill. FPL’s Assistance Center is a one stop shop for customers to find programs that can help them save energy, manage their monthly bills and find additional support.

is a one stop shop for customers to find programs that can help them save energy, manage their monthly bills and find additional support. FPL’s Community Energy Saver program gives qualifying households access to energy-efficient home upgrades that can help lower energy use.

Where can I see Saver in person?

Saver will travel to community events across Florida, giving customers in multiple markets an opportunity to interact with the experience.

Coral Springs Light Up the Lawn 12/5 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Light Up the Lawn, at 9500 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Santa’s Workshop & Parade of the Elves 12/6 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. US 1 & 57th Avenue – South Miami Area

