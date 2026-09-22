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Chipley CRA approves new board members, awards $15,850 in grants

By Ali Moreland Sep 22, 2026 0 Comments

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) awarded $15,850 in grants during their Tuesday, September 15 meeting to two local property owners for improvements to their properties.

Marla Nance was awarded $10,000 through the CRA’s residential grant program for HVAC improvements to the property at 873 Main Street.

The CRA also awarded $5,850 to Susanna Curlett through its commercial grant program for HVAC improvements to the property at 781 Main Street.

The grants are intended to support property improvements in Chipley and encourage continued investment in the community.

During the meeting, the CRA also approved two new board members, Tierra Franklin and Rashieda Potter. The Board reappointed Summer Thomas as Chair, and Tracey Bell will continue to serve as Vice Chair for the upcoming year.

The CRA’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, at 3:30 p.m. at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

#Chipley #CRA #Washington County #Washington County Chamber of Commerce #WCCOC

By Ali Moreland

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