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Hawkins sentenced to life for child molestation

By Staff Report Nov 3, 2026 0 Comments
Ronald Gene Hawkins

Ronald Gene Hawkins was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, November 3, after being convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Hawkins was arrested in January 2025 following a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. He was later arrested in Brevard County and extradited to Washington County to face the charge.

Chief Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson, who presided over the September 24 trial, also designated Hawkins as a sexual offender. A six-person jury found the 69-year-old guilty after Washington County Chief Prosecutor Megan Ford presented evidence that he molested the child during summer visits.

“The victim bravely testified at trial and testified at sentencing how this defendant impacted her childhood and continues to impact her into adulthood,” Ford said. “This wasn’t a singular incident, and there wasn’t a singular victim; today’s sentence sends a powerful message that predatory behavior will be met with the strongest consequences under the law.”

During the trial, the victim testified about incidents that occurred at a residence several summers ago. Years later, the prospect of returning to the area prompted her to disclose what had happened.

The jury also heard testimony from another witness concerning a separate incident involving Hawkins. The court instructed jurors on how they could consider that evidence. The jury returned a guilty verdict after approximately 90 minutes of deliberation. 

Basford thanked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its work on the case.

#Hawkins sentencing

By Staff Report

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