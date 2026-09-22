VHS celebrates homecoming week with school spirit and community support

VHS football players wave to the crowd from the top of the Vernon Volunteer Fire and Rescue truck during the Homecoming Parade, bringing Yellow Jacket spirit to the streets of Vernon. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Vernon High School celebrated homecoming week September 14–18 with a full slate of dress-up days, school spirit, and community traditions leading up to Friday night’s football game.

Students showed their creativity throughout the week with a different theme each day. Monday kicked things off with Decades Day, followed by Character Takeover on Tuesday. Wednesday brought plenty of laughs with Wrong Occasion Wednesday, while Thursday’s Soccer Mom and BBQ Dad theme gave students another chance to have fun with their outfits. The week wrapped up Friday with Color Wars, filling the school with plenty of Yellow Jacket spirit.

VHS staff get in on the Homecoming fun during Character Takeover Day, bringing their favorite characters to life and showing that school spirit is not just for the students. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

VHS students embrace the fun of Homecoming Week on Day 4, dressing the part for BBQ Dad and Soccer Mom Day and bringing plenty of school spirit and personality to the halls. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Friday also brought the annual homecoming parade, which began at Vernon Elementary School before continuing to Main Street and turning south toward Sapp Avenue. The parade brought together generations of the Vernon community, including graduates from the classes of 1976 through 2026, as well as current VHS classes 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Members of the VHS Class of 1976 return for the Homecoming Parade, continuing their longstanding support of Vernon High School and proving that Yellow Jacket pride lasts for generations. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

A variety of school and community groups joined the celebration. Vernon JROTC, the VHS football teams, VHS and VMS cheerleaders, the Pride of Vernon Marching Band and Vernon pageant queens all took part. Retired Vernon teacher Margaret Coleman served as the parade’s grand marshal. Local businesses also showed their support, adding to the community atmosphere along the parade route.

The week came to a close Friday night as the Vernon High School Yellow Jackets faced the FAMU High School Rattlers. The Rattlers took the game 58–8, but the Yellow Jackets continued to give their all on the field as the homecoming crowd came together to support the team.

From themed outfits and spirited classrooms to a parade filled with students, alumni and community supporters, Vernon’s homecoming week provided plenty of opportunities to celebrate the school and the community surrounding it. While the football game marked the end of the week’s festivities, the spirit and togetherness seen throughout homecoming made the celebration one to remember.