WAVE and VPK programs honored as WCSD reports district-wide academic gains

WCSD Superintendent Thomas Register, presenter Brenda Basnaw, and WAVE staff pose for a photo following the recognition of Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) for earning a “Commendable” School Improvement Rating for the 2025–2026 school year. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

During the Washington County School Board (WCSB) regular meeting on Monday, September 14, academic gains and achievements were highlighted across the district.

Both of Washington County School District’s (WCSD) Voluntary PreKindergarten (VPK) programs, Washington County VPK and Vernon Elementary VPK, were recognized for earning an “Excellent” rating from the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) for the 2025-26 school year. The programs were among 13 in the region receiving the designation.

Washington County VPK staff along with WCSD Superintendent Thomas Register and Brock Powell of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida smile together following their recognition for earning an “Excellent” rating from FLDOE. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Also earning an “Excellent” rating from FLDOE for the Vernon Elementary School VPK, VES officials pose with WCSD Superintendent Thomas Register and Brock Powell of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida following their recognition at the school board meeting. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) was also recognized for earning a “Commendable” School Improvement Rating. WAVE posted a 61% combined score, compared with a 42% state average for ESE center schools. Its students recorded a 73% reading learning gain, ranking 15th statewide and second among ESE center schools. Math gains of 48% will make math a primary instructional focus for the 2026-27 school year.

WCSD maintained a “B” school grade and recorded 101 points of growth over the past two years, putting it 17 points from an “A” rating. WCSD also ranked third in Florida for College and Career Acceleration and recorded district-high scores in ELA and mathematics achievement.

Several schools showed notable gains. Roulhac Middle School maintained an “A” rating for the second consecutive year. Vernon High School improved from a “C” to a “B,” gaining 56 points, while Vernon Middle School maintained a “B” and recorded 164 points of growth over two years. Chipley High School maintained a “B” after a 17-point increase.

The board also received an update on the district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program, better known as the AVID program, which began in Washington County middle and high schools in 2014 and expanded to elementary schools in 2019. WCSD AVID seniors posted a 100% college persistence rate, compared with a reported national average of 79%.

Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, joins Superintendent Thomas Register, alongside AVID students and staff in recognizing National AVID Day and celebrating the success of Washington County’s AVID program. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Among notable board actions, members approved the naming of the Chipley High School baseball field in honor of Coach Andy Compton. Additionally, the district’s annual financial report and the 2026-27 statewide assessment calendar were also approved. Routine financial, travel, contract and personnel matters were also approved.

Also included in the approvals was the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps (TEACH) Early Childhood Scholarship program, which “provides scholarships and additional comprehensive support to individuals working with young children,” according to the program’s general program information. The program offers scholarships to help early childhood education staff continue their professional development and pursue additional credentials, college credits and certificates, or degrees in early childhood education and related fields. Available educational pathways include Florida Staff and Director Credentials, the National Child Development Associate (CDA) assessment, associate and bachelor’s degrees, and master’s degrees.

The meeting reflected continued progress across WCSD, with board members recognizing academic achievements while approving programs and initiatives to support students and staff. WCSB’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 12, at 5:00 p.m.