Chipley man found guilty in 2024 fatal shooting at Diamond Head Lake

A 26-year-old Chipley man has been found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm following a trial this week in Washington County.

Kyle Michael Porter was arrested in June 2024 following an extensive investigation into the death of Randy Joseph Lynn, a Panama City man who was fatally shot at Diamond Head Lake on April 27, 2024.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Porter, Lynn, and another individual were at Porter’s residence for a day of fishing and socializing when an altercation occurred. During the dispute, Porter produced a firearm and shot Lynn, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting, leading to Porter’s arrest and subsequent manslaughter charge.

After hearing the evidence presented during the trial, the jury found Porter guilty of manslaughter with a firearm.

Assistant State Attorney Meagan Ford prosecuted the case during the trial. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office commended Ford for her work in presenting the facts and circumstances surrounding Lynn’s death.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6 before Judge Christopher Patterson.