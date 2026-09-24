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Life jacket station, Hunter Park splash pad to close for season September 29

By Staff Report Sep 24, 2026 0 Comments
Washington County Florida seal with nature scene.

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners announced that the Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Station at Culpepper Landing and the splash pad at Hunter Park will close for the season on Tuesday, September 29.

The Life Jacket Loaner Station is located at Culpepper Landing, 3081 Culpepper Lane in Vernon, while the splash pad is located at Hunter Park, 3193 Moss Hill Road in Vernon.

According to county officials, the seasonal closure will allow for routine maintenance and preparation during the cooler months. Both amenities are expected to reopen in spring 2027.

The Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Station provides free access to properly fitted life jackets for boaters and visitors using local waterways, helping promote boating safety throughout the community.

County officials thanked residents and visitors who utilized the facilities during the 2026 season and encouraged continued support of local parks and water safety initiatives.

For more information, contact the Washington County Board of County Commissioners at 850-638-6200.

#Washington County Board of County Commissioners

By Staff Report

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