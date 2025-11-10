KMS and VES hold Veteran’s Day programs

Kate M. Smith Elementary School (KMS) held its annual Veteran’s Day Program on Monday, November 11 in honor of the men and women who have served the nation. The program included a presentation of the colors by the Chipley High School JROTC, as well as musical performances, poems, and cheers performed by the kindergarten and first through fifth grade students. Vernon Elementary School (VES) also held a Veteran’s Day Program, similarly giving performances in honor of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Veterans in the audience were thanked for their service and given special recognition throughout the performances.

KMS fourth graders hold up the flags of each branch while performing “Salute to the Branches”. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



Second graders from KMS recite their “Poppy” poem for attendees. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

VES students perform at their Veteran’s Day Program. [CONTRIBUTED]