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Jackson Hospital honors Colby Roland, LPN, as Employee of the Quarter

By Staff Report May 7, 2026 0 Comments
Colby Roland, LPN is recognized as Employee of the Quarter by Jackson Hospital. [CONTRIBUTED]

Jackson Hospital recently recognized Colby Roland, LPN, as Employee of the Quarter, noting his compassion, dedication, and commitment to patient centered care.

Hospital officials state that Roland earned this recognition after going above and beyond for a vulnerable patient brought in by EMS after being found at a truck stop. The patient, experiencing homelessness and facing a probable below the knee amputation, arrived with no personal belongings and limited support.

After completing a 12-hour night shift, Roland drove to the truck stop on his own time to retrieve the patient’s wallet and phone, ensuring he would not have to face a life altering surgery alone and without his personal effects.

The hospital shared that this act provided the patient with dignity and comfort during a difficult time and reflects the true heart of healthcare, caring for the whole person.

“Colby’s selflessness and empathy truly reflect the heart of healthcare,” said Brooke Donaldson, CEO. “He demonstrated what it means to go above and beyond for our patients, and his actions made a meaningful difference.”

#Jackson Hospital

By Staff Report

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