State issues advisories for hurricane season

State officials are ramping up warnings for residents to prepare supplies and organize insurance paperwork as the six-month hurricane season approaches.

“Hopefully, we will go through another year of not having any storms like we did last year. That is the most optimal and beneficial for the people of the state of Florida,” Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said Tuesday during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “But regardless of whether we know a storm is coming, it is always best to make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to prepare this state for that eventuality.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Ingoglia said he plans to hold additional press conferences around the state, while members of his consumer services team will visit storm-prone areas to distribute information on storm preparation and recovery.

“The more people who are prepared ahead of a storm and heed the warnings from their local emergency management departments and our Florida Division of Emergency Management, the fewer people our urban search and rescue teams have to go in and rescue after the storm,” said Ingoglia, whose Cabinet position also serves as the state’s fire marshal.

On Monday, Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie issued the annual reminder for Floridians to make emergency plans, keep vehicles at least half full of fuel and stock disaster kits with water, nonperishable food, medicine, batteries and important documents.

Researchers at Colorado State University recently forecast 13 named storms this season, slightly below the average of 14 to 15 storms. The forecast includes six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Meteorological company AccuWeather previously predicted between 11 and 16 named storms in 2026, with four to seven expected to reach hurricane strength.