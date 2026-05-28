Chipley continues accepting Hometown Heroes banner applications amid growing interest

Hometown Heroes banners honoring local veterans and active-duty military personnel are displayed along Highway 77 in downtown Chipley as part of the City’s new recognition program. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

The City of Chipley continues to accept applications for its newly established Hometown Heroes Banner Program, an initiative created to honor and recognize local veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and sacrifice.

Currently there are seven available banner locations remaining along Highway 77, and City officials noted that if participation and community interest continue to grow, the City has the ability to expand the program with approximately 40 additional banner locations along North Railroad Avenue and South Railroad Avenue.

Each banner features a photograph of the honoree, along with their name, rank, and branch of military service. Approved banners will be displayed annually between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, with each banner remaining in rotation for up to two years.

To qualify, honorees must currently reside in or have previously lived within the City of Chipley and must have served honorably in a recognized branch of the United States Armed Forces. Applications must be submitted by a sponsor or family member and include a completed application form, a high-quality photograph, and accurate military service information. Proof of military service may also be required. A non-refundable sponsorship fee of $100 is due at the time of application.

The City will oversee banner design, production, and placement to ensure a respectful and consistent appearance throughout the community. At the conclusion of the display period, banners will be removed and made available for pickup by sponsors or family members.

Applications for the Hometown Heroes Banner Program are available through the City Clerk’s webpage at https://cityofchipley.com/152/City-Clerk or by contacting Chipley City Hall at 850-638-6350.