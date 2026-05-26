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WCFS participates in air rescue training

By Ali Moreland May 26, 2026 0 Comments
Two Washington County Fire Services firefighters examine a Walton County Air Rescue helicopter during a hands-on training session aimed at strengthening interagency coordination and familiarization with air medical equipment and operations. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

On Saturday, May 23, firefighters from Washington County Fire Services participated in specialized helicopter operations training with Walton County Air Rescue.

The hands-on training covered critical topics including landing zone preparation, proper size-up procedures, aircraft emergency response expectations, and the overall coordination involved in air rescue operations. This valuable training is necessary due to the high number of landing zones established throughout Washington County for medical and emergency incidents.

By continuing to train with partnering agencies, firefighters and emergency personnel are better prepared to provide safe, efficient, and effective responses when air rescue support is needed in the community.

Washington County firefighters attend a classroom training session led by Walton County Air Rescue personnel, focusing on helicopter landing zone operations, air rescue coordination, and emergency response safety procedures. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Walton County Air Rescue #Washington County #Washington County Fire Services #WCFS

By Ali Moreland

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