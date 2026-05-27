Chipley Garden Club honored with multiple awards

Chipley Garden Club member Dana Barnes assists local children during the club’s “Fun with Flowers” activity held as part of National Garden Week. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Chipley Garden Club joined fellow clubs from Wausau, Sneads, Panama City, Gulf Beach, Lynn Haven, and Port St. Joe for the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District II Spring Meeting held Tuesday, May 19, in Panama City. During the meeting, District Director Sarah Darden announced award winners from the state convention.

Club President Mike Hansen accepted several awards on behalf of the Chipley Garden Club, including recognition for “Fun with Flowers”, a project involving children during National Garden Week and senior adults at the Washington County Council on Aging; “Blue Star Memorial Marker”, honoring the club’s year‑long effort to relocate, refurbish, and rededicate Chipley’s marker while maintaining those in Cottondale and Bonifay; and “Facebook” for excellence in social media outreach.

The club also received a 75‑year Diamond Certificate from the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and recognition for tree planting in 2025. In addition, the Deep South Garden Clubs awarded Chipley Garden Club First Place in Community Action for its work with the Blue Star Markers, and the National Garden Clubs presented a certificate of appreciation for contributions during 2025.

For information about upcoming activities, contact Club President Mike Hansen at 909‑736‑7620. Updates and summer social activities are available on the club’s Facebook page.

Chipley Garden Club members join Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District II Director Sarah Darden during the District II Spring Meeting in Panama City. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley Garden Club President Mike Hansen works to refurbish the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Chipley as part of the club’s year‑long restoration project. [CONTRIBUTED]