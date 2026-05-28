Caryville woman pleads no contest in Holmes County fentanyl death case

A Caryville woman accused of arranging a fentanyl‑related pill sale that led to a Holmes County woman’s death pleaded no contest on Wednesday, May 6, to a reduced charge of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance under Florida Statute 893.13.

According to court records, Judge Russell Roberts sentenced Jamie Dawn Ewing to two years of community control followed by three years of probation, with no jail time imposed. She was also ordered to pay $1,545 in fines and serve a six‑month driver’s license suspension.

As part of her sentence, Ewing must complete an outpatient drug treatment program on her first attempt. She may be eligible for early termination of supervision after 30 months if all conditions are met and no violations occur.

Ewing was originally arrested in October 2024 on a manslaughter charge connected to the death of a woman who investigators say purchased fentanyl‑laced pills.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence near Bonifay in March 2024 after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman. EMS personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators said witnesses told deputies the victim had recently obtained pills from Washington County. Authorities spent more than a year reviewing phone records and social media accounts before tracing the pills to a transaction allegedly arranged by Ewing and carried out by Jastyn Green, who was later sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the death.

Text messages showed the victim contacted Ewing seeking to purchase pills, leading to a meeting in Chipley where the victim obtained pills later determined to contain fentanyl. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

During interviews, Ewing admitted to facilitating the transaction between the victim and Green, according to investigators. Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants and subpoenas involving phones and social media accounts belonging to the suspects and the victim. Authorities said the evidence confirmed the sequence of events leading up to the woman’s death.