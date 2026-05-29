Fri. May 29th, 2026
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Volunteers lead cleanup effort at White Oak Cemetery over Memorial Day weekend

By AMBER PATINO May 29, 2026 0 Comments

Members of the Bay Area Jeep Association (BAJA), Boy Scout Troop 321, HLD Lawncare, and Bronco Brats Recovery teamed up over Memorial Day weekend to clean and landscape graves and headstones at White Oak Cemetery in Sunny Hills. Volunteers can be seen above working to clear the area around the gravesite. BAJA extended thanks to everyone who volunteered their time for the effort. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Bay Area Jeep Association #Boy Scout Troop 321 #Bronco Brats Recovery #cemetery clean-up #HLD Lawncare #Memorial Day #Sunny Hills #White Oak Cemetery

By AMBER PATINO

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