County recognizes Kenneth Raymond for building inspector certification

During the July 9 meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, commissioners recognized the county’s newest building inspector, Kenneth Raymond, for passing the Code Administrators and Inspector Exam. Building/Fire Official Charles Vannatter said Raymond brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and will be an asset to the county. Pictured left to right are Commissioner David Corbin, County Administrator Andrew Fleener, Chairman David Pettis, Commissioner Wesley Griffin, Kenneth Raymond, Commissioner Joey Brock, Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez, and Building/Fire Official Charles Vannatter. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

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