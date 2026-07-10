The Art of Manhood welcomes FCI Marianna warden

Mentees with The Art of Manhood listen as Warden B. Burkett of FCI Marianna shares insights on good choices and responsibility during a workshop hosted by the organization. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

The Art of Manhood in Chipley hosted a workshop on Friday, July 10, for young men featuring Warden B. Burkett of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Marianna for a workshop on decision-making and personal responsibility.

Burkett shared lessons from his professional experience, emphasizing the importance of making responsible choices and understanding the consequences of personal decisions. Organizers said his message reinforced the value of accountability, sound judgment, and positive decision-making.

In a social media post following the event, The Art of Manhood thanked Burkett for his participation, saying, “Sometimes the most valuable lessons come from hearing the reality of life’s choices and consequences.”

The workshop was part of The Art of Manhood’s ongoing effort to provide young men with educational opportunities and exposure to community leaders who can help prepare them for future success.