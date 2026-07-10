Fri. Jul 10th, 2026
Community News Top Stories

The Art of Manhood welcomes FCI Marianna warden

By Ali Moreland Jul 10, 2026 0 Comments
Mentees with The Art of Manhood listen as Warden B. Burkett of FCI Marianna shares insights on good choices and responsibility during a workshop hosted by the organization. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

The Art of Manhood in Chipley hosted a workshop on Friday, July 10, for young men featuring Warden B. Burkett of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Marianna for a workshop on decision-making and personal responsibility. 

Burkett shared lessons from his professional experience, emphasizing the importance of making responsible choices and understanding the consequences of personal decisions. Organizers said his message reinforced the value of accountability, sound judgment, and positive decision-making.

In a social media post following the event, The Art of Manhood thanked Burkett for his participation, saying, “Sometimes the most valuable lessons come from hearing the reality of life’s choices and consequences.”

The workshop was part of The Art of Manhood’s ongoing effort to provide young men with educational opportunities and exposure to community leaders who can help prepare them for future success.

#Chipley #FCI Marianna #The Art of Manhood #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Community Local News News Top Stories

County recognizes Kenneth Raymond for building inspector certification

AMBER PATINO Jul 10, 2026
Local News News Top Stories

Commissioners review lodging tax ordinance and discuss data center moratorium at workshop 

AMBER PATINO Jul 10, 2026
Local News News Top Stories

July 4 structure fire in Chipley prompts multi‑agency response

AMBER PATINO Jul 10, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community News Top Stories

The Art of Manhood welcomes FCI Marianna warden

Community Local News News Top Stories

County recognizes Kenneth Raymond for building inspector certification

Local News News Top Stories

Commissioners review lodging tax ordinance and discuss data center moratorium at workshop 

Local News News Top Stories

July 4 structure fire in Chipley prompts multi‑agency response

Announcements Community News Top Stories

Vernon City Council discusses fire department and infrastructure projects