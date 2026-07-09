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Vernon City Council discusses fire department and infrastructure projects

By Ali Moreland Jul 9, 2026 0 Comments

Vernon City Council met on Tuesday, July 7, for workshop discussions focusing on the future of the Vernon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, grant opportunities, and potential funding to address municipal water concerns.

Council members provided an update following a recent meeting with Washington County officials regarding the fire department. They emphasized that no decisions have been made about whether the county would assume responsibility for the Vernon Volunteer Fire Rescue department. The meeting was described as informational, with county officials discussing what such an arrangement could look like rather than presenting a formal proposal. Council members said any future consideration would require a careful review of costs, emergency response, and the impact on the department’s volunteer firefighters. Several members also noted that upcoming county elections could influence future discussions and agreed that more information is needed before any decisions are made.

Budget planning was another major topic as city officials prepare for what could be another challenging financial year. Council members were advised to plan for an additional 10% reduction in spending because of continued uncertainty surrounding local government funding.

The council also discussed a state infrastructure grant worth up to $5 million that could help improve City Hall while creating space for future businesses. The proposal includes energy efficient upgrades such as replacing aging windows, improving insulation, and installing new air conditioning systems, along with renovating unused areas of the building that could eventually be leased. During the meeting, it was mentioned that the project could lower utility costs while encouraging future economic development.

Another item on the agenda involved a nationwide legal settlement related to PFAS, a group of “forever chemicals” that have been found in many public water systems. Council members learned that municipalities may be eligible for funding to help cover the costs of water testing and future treatment if needed. The council is expected to consider joining the settlement program at its next meeting before the July 31 enrollment deadline.

Council members also reflected on the city’s Fourth of July celebration, calling the event a success and noting the large turnout from not only local residents but also visitors from neighboring counties. While the fireworks display received positive feedback, officials acknowledged that continuing the annual tradition will require additional fundraising because of the city’s budget challenges. The council discussed seeking more community sponsors and other funding sources to help support future celebrations.

The City of Vernon will meet again for regular business on Monday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.

#City of Vernon #PFAS #Vernon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

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