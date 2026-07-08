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Washington County voters invited to meet candidates at July 16 forum

By AMBER PATINO Jul 8, 2026 0 Comments

Residents of Washington County will have an opportunity to hear directly from those seeking public office during the upcoming Meet the Candidates: Candidate Forum, hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the GFWC Chipley Woman’s Club.

The event will take place Thursday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room located at 750 Sinclair Street in Chipley. 

This community forum invites candidates to share their platforms and answer questions from attendees, offering voters a chance to learn more about those appearing on the local and congressional election slate.

Confirmed candidates include: 

Florida’s 2nd Congressional District

  • Yen Bailey
  • Brice Barnes
  • Amanda Green
  • Keith Gross
  • Luke Murphy
  • Evan Power
  • Audie Rowell
  • Nic Zateslo

County Commission, District 2

  • David Pettis, Jr.
  • Leigh “Lee” Cope

County Commission, District 4

  • Curtis Enfinger

School Board, District 1

  • Cynthia “Cindy” Johnson Brown
  • Sabrina Woods

The forum is free and open to the public, and organizers encourage residents to attend and take part in this opportunity for civic engagement.

#GFWC Chipley Woman's Club #Meet the Candidates #Meet the Candidates: Candidate Forum #Washington County Chamber of Commerce #Washington County Meet the Candidates

By AMBER PATINO

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