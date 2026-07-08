Washington County voters invited to meet candidates at July 16 forum

Residents of Washington County will have an opportunity to hear directly from those seeking public office during the upcoming Meet the Candidates: Candidate Forum, hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the GFWC Chipley Woman’s Club.
The event will take place Thursday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room located at 750 Sinclair Street in Chipley.
This community forum invites candidates to share their platforms and answer questions from attendees, offering voters a chance to learn more about those appearing on the local and congressional election slate.
Confirmed candidates include:
Florida’s 2nd Congressional District
- Yen Bailey
- Brice Barnes
- Amanda Green
- Keith Gross
- Luke Murphy
- Evan Power
- Audie Rowell
- Nic Zateslo
County Commission, District 2
- David Pettis, Jr.
- Leigh “Lee” Cope
County Commission, District 4
- Curtis Enfinger
School Board, District 1
- Cynthia “Cindy” Johnson Brown
- Sabrina Woods
The forum is free and open to the public, and organizers encourage residents to attend and take part in this opportunity for civic engagement.