Wed. Jul 8th, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Corbin and healthcare team honored with United Hero Award

By AMBER PATINO Jul 7, 2026 0 Comments

Northwest Florida Community Hospital recently announced that Wendy Corbin, ARNP, and her healthcare team have been awarded the United Hero Award from United Healthcare. This award recognizes healthcare teams that demonstrate exceptional dedication, compassion, and excellence in delivering high‑quality patient care. The hospital said Corbin and her team go above and beyond to serve their patients and community with professionalism, kindness, and a commitment to improving lives. Corbin is pictured above with the award.  [CONTRIBUTED] 

#Northwest Florida Community Hospital #United Health Care #United Hero Award #Wendy Corbin ARNP

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Federal court halts Florida law banning ‘woke’ instruction in universities

Staff Report Jul 7, 2026
Columns Community

Mayor Tracy Andrews inspires alumni at 2026 Roulhac High School reunion

Special to the News Jul 7, 2026
Local News News Statewide Top Stories

Desantis veto blocks raises for correctional officers

SKYLA CARTER Jul 7, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Corbin and healthcare team honored with United Hero Award

Local News News Statewide Top Stories

Desantis veto blocks raises for correctional officers

Government Local News News Statewide Top Stories

Florida rewrites the rules for AI data centers as rural communities weigh growth against local concerns

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Washington County celebrates America’s 250th with fireworks, food, and hometown fun

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Cool Cop Polar Patrol brings summer smiles to Chipley