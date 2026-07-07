Mayor Tracy Andrews inspires alumni at 2026 Roulhac High School reunion

The spirit of legacy, unity, and excellence filled the room as alumni from the historic Roulhac High School gathered for the 2026 Reunion, welcoming graduates from the Classes of 1938 through 1968 back home for a memorable celebration of history, family, and lifelong friendships.

Serving as the keynote speaker, Mayor Tracy Andrews delivered an inspiring message that challenged attendees to recognize that the reunion represented far more than a return to familiar faces—it was a celebration of resilience, sacrifice, and the enduring legacy of those who came before them.

“It was truly an honor to welcome our alumni back home,” Mayor Andrews shared. “This reunion reminds us that while buildings may change, the values of faith, perseverance, excellence, and community continue to shape generations.”

Throughout her address, Mayor Andrews encouraged alumni and their families to embrace four guiding principles that have defined the Roulhac legacy:

Faith — trusting God through every season of life and believing that purpose is greater than circumstances.

Resilience — remembering that the graduates of Roulhac High School overcame obstacles with courage, dignity, and determination.

Excellence — pursuing greatness not for recognition, but because excellence becomes a lasting legacy for those who follow.

Community — understanding that true success is measured by how we uplift one another and strengthen future generations.

One of the most memorable moments of the keynote came as Mayor Andrews challenged the audience to move beyond simply honoring history.

“We didn’t just honor a legacy, we expanded it,” she declared. “History remembers what people accomplished, but legacy remembers who they lifted.”

She reminded attendees that reunions are not simply about looking back but about inspiring the future. She encouraged every person present to discover “the more” within themselves and to continue investing in their families, communities, and the next generation.

Mayor Andrews also expressed heartfelt appreciation to every alumnus, family member, volunteer, and supporter who traveled from near and far to return home for the special occasion.

“Thank you for making the journey back home. Your presence speaks volumes about the bonds formed at Roulhac High School and the pride you continue to carry for this remarkable institution. Your legacy continues to inspire us all.”

The reunion concluded with renewed excitement, heartfelt fellowship, and a shared commitment to ensuring that the rich history and lasting impact of Roulhac High School will continue to inspire generations to come.

As alumni departed, they carried with them not only cherished memories but also a renewed sense of purpose, proving that while history is remembered, legacy is lived every day.