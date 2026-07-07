Washington County celebrates America’s 250th with fireworks, food, and hometown fun

Fireworks light up the night sky over the Vernon Sportsplex during the city’s Independence Day Parade and Festival celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]

Washington County residents marked America’s 250th birthday with celebrations that brought families together for food, music, and fireworks on Saturday, July 4.

In Vernon, the city hosted its Independence Day Parade and Festival at the Vernon Sportsplex. The evening featured live performances by gospel singer Leah Pettis and headliner Christon Birge, followed by a fireworks show for attendees to enjoy. The parade began at 5 p.m., with festival activities continuing until the fireworks finale at 9 p.m. Families filled the park to enjoy free entry, live music, and a festive atmosphere celebrating both community and country.

Earlier in the day, the Greenhead Volunteer Fire Department welcomed visitors to its open house and America’s 250th Celebration. Firefighters and volunteers served free grilled hot dogs, chili‑cheese dogs, chips, and drinks, while children cooled off in the department’s “Firefighter Splash Pad,” a 3,000‑gallon wading pool and tiny‑tot area. The event, held at 5150 Spring Pond Road, offered a chance for residents to meet local firefighters, tour equipment, and celebrate Independence Day in a family‑friendly setting.

Children cool off in the Greenhead Volunteer Fire Department’s “Firefighter Splash‑Pad” during the department’s Fourth of July open house and America’s 250th celebration. [CONTRIBUTED]

A float rolls through downtown Vernon during the city’s Independence Day Parade. [TINA ARMSTRONG SLOAN | Contributed]