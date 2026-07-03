Fri. Jul 3rd, 2026
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Cool Cop Polar Patrol brings summer smiles to Chipley

By AMBER PATINO Jul 3, 2026 0 Comments
A Chipley Police Department officer hands out frozen treats during the Panhandle Watermelon Festival as part of the department’s Cool Cop Polar Patrol outreach program, which aims to build positive connections with local youth while keeping cool in the summer heat. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Chipley Police Department has launched its Cool Cop Polar Patrol, a summer community outreach program designed to build positive connections between officers and local families.

Each week, officers will visit different areas of Chipley, announcing scheduled dates, times, and locations on the department’s social media. Visits will be planned around officers’ time and duty availability, with additional spontaneous stops in neighborhoods to hand out free popsicles and ice cream when schedules allow. 

“This is our way of giving back to the community, particularly our youth,” said Chipley Police Chief Michael Richter. “It’s fun not just for the kids, but for the officers as well to see their smiling faces.”

Richter added that the program aims to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and young residents. “We hope this outreach will help establish positive future relationships that will help the kids see officers as their friends and not their adversaries,” he said.

Residents can stay informed about upcoming visits by following the Chipley Police Department on Facebook, where weekly schedules and updates are posted.

#Chipley Police Department #Cool Cop Polar Patrol

By AMBER PATINO

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